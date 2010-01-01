Be on top of the dog pile

At Top Dog we are committed to making your pup the star of the show. Our collars are crafted from 100% eco friendly leather in order to do our part for the planet. Top Dog handcrafts unique leather dog collars from our workshop outside of Cincinnati with a focus on craftsmanship and personal style.
We strive to deliver our product with the highest quality standard. We use the best products on the market to assemble our collars. From embroidering tools, leather, to our fasteners, we don't skimp on quality. We want you to feel confident in the products we use to produce our collars.
Help your pup stand out from the crowd with his very own sleek and paw-sonalized collar! Our collars offer ultimate comfort and durability for your furry friend. We offer multiple variations for every size and shape of dog!
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